USS Normandy Daily Operations

230715-N-LK647-1931 ADRIATIC SEA (July 15, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Bryner, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), plays electric guitar during a ship-wide talent show, July 15, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

