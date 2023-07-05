USS Normandy Daily Operations

230715-N-LK647-1798 ADRIATIC SEA (July 15, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Tirhaquah Mosley, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), center, practices mock takedowns during a Ship’s Reaction Force (Basic) course, July 15, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

