USS Normandy Daily Operations

230715-N-LK647-1293 ADRIATIC SEA (July 15, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Darren Javines, left, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Zachary Montanaro, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), monitor the safety of participants in a Ship’s Reaction Force (Basic) course as they are sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC), July 15, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

