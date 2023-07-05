U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities

A member of the Italian Air Force observes as U.S. Air Force fire protection Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron perform first aid on a victim from a simulated aircraft crash during a medical response exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 17, 2023. This exercise tested the emergency response systems of U.S. and coalition forces, which allowed for a better understanding of how they can communicate and operate together in the event of a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
