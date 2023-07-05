Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, and a member of the Royal Danish Air Force, tend to the wounds of a victim from a simulated aircraft crash during a medical response exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 17, 2023. This exercise tested the emergency response systems of U.S. and coalition forces, which allowed for a better understanding of how they can communicate and operate together in the event of a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 06:01
    Photo ID: 7920962
    VIRIN: 230717-F-GK113-1102
    Resolution: 7339x4128
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities
    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities
    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities
    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities
    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities
    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities
    U.S. and Coalition Forces Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    CENTCOM
    coalition
    AFCENT
    exercise
    emergency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT