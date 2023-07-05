Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF [Image 9 of 9]

    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF

    GUAM

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. service members from the Joint Communications Support Element and the 1st Combat Camera Squadron work alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force, 8th Air Communications and Control Squadron, to set up a high frequency radio during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 16, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside U.S. Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 04:34
    Photo ID: 7920869
    VIRIN: 230716-F-JT564-1184
    Resolution: 5671x3773
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF
    JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT