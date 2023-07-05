JCSE trains with RCAF, USAF

U.S. service members from the Joint Communications Support Element and the 1st Combat Camera Squadron work alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force, 8th Air Communications and Control Squadron to set up a high frequency radio during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 16, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside U.S. Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

