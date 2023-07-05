230711-N-QF023-1052
JAVA SEA (July 11, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tanner Hay, from Aiken, South Carolina, shoots a shot line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the Java Sea, July 11. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7920790
|VIRIN:
|230711-N-QF023-1052
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|JAVA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailor Shoots Shot Line during RAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
