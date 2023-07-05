Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Hold the Line during RAS [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Hold the Line during RAS

    JAVA SEA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230711-N-QF023-1087
    JAVA SEA (July 11, 2023) Sailors hold the Phone and Distance (PND) line on the fo’scle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the Java Sea, July 11. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 02:57
    Photo ID: 7920774
    VIRIN: 230711-N-QF023-1087
    Resolution: 5001x3648
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: JAVA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ras
    line handlers
    cg 62
    uss robert smalls
    usns rappahannoock

