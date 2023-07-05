USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Stand At Parade Rest before RAS

230711-N-QF023-1018

JAVA SEA (July 11, 2023) Sailors stand at parade rest aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) as the ship approaches the USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) before a replenishment-at-sea in the Java Sea, July 11. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).



Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 by PO2 RuKiyah Mack