Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Stand At Parade Rest before RAS [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Stand At Parade Rest before RAS

    JAVA SEA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230711-N-QF023-1018
    JAVA SEA (July 11, 2023) Sailors stand at parade rest aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) as the ship approaches the USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) before a replenishment-at-sea in the Java Sea, July 11. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 02:57
    Photo ID: 7920764
    VIRIN: 230711-N-QF023-1018
    Resolution: 5472x2406
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JAVA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Stand At Parade Rest before RAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Stand At Parade Rest before RAS
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Hold the Line during RAS
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailor Shoots Shot Line during RAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ras
    parade rest
    cg 62
    usns rappahannock
    uss robert smalls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT