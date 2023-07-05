USS New Orleans Conducts Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Drill with 31st MEU and USS Green Bay aboard USS New Orleans July 8, 2023

CORAL SEA (July 8, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit securing a passageway on the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) drill in which the New Orleans plays the role of a smuggling ship, as part of Talisman Sabre, July 8. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

