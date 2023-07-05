Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd AFSB welcomes Brown, bids farewell to Rennard in change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    403rd AFSB welcomes Brown, bids farewell to Rennard in change of command ceremony

    CAMP WALKER, SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, presents the unit colors to Col. Henry Brown, incoming commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, during the Powerhouse Brigade’s change of command ceremony at Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker, South Korea, July 7.

