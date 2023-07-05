Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, presents the unit colors to Col. Henry Brown, incoming commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, during the Powerhouse Brigade’s change of command ceremony at Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker, South Korea, July 7.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7920575
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-SJ091-1001
|Resolution:
|5391x3530
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd AFSB welcomes Brown, bids farewell to Rennard in change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd AFSB welcomes Brown, bids farewell to Rennard in change of command ceremony
