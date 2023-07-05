Samantha Quijas, 30th Medical Group contract manager, shares information about the options and benefits available to military members considering in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, and intrauterine insemination. The medical group staff

hosted a Pride Month “Lunch and Learn” at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 21, 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 00:18 Photo ID: 7920573 VIRIN: 230621-F-GJ070-1022 Resolution: 4634x3310 Size: 8.24 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Medical Group Members Host a Pride Month Lunch and Learn [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.