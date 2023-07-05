Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Group Members Host a Pride Month Lunch and Learn [Image 3 of 3]

    30th Medical Group Members Host a Pride Month Lunch and Learn

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Samantha Quijas, 30th Medical Group contract manager, shares information about the options and benefits available to military members considering in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, and intrauterine insemination. The medical group staff
    hosted a Pride Month “Lunch and Learn” at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 21, 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

