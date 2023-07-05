30th Medical Group Members Host a Pride Month Lunch and Learn

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rabecca Hauser, 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, shares information with attendees at a Pride Month “Lunch and Learn” at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 21, 2023.

group staff shared information and fostered conversations about topics such as transitioning gender while serving in the military, family planning, disease prevention and fertility treatment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

