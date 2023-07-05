Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps [Image 30 of 30]

    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, boards a MV-22 Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft during UNITAS LXIV at Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 18, 2023. Bellon visited Coveñas as part of MARFORSOUTH’s mission to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. UNITAS, hosted by Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 00:04
    Photo ID: 7920568
    VIRIN: 230718-M-PV411-1253
    Resolution: 5315x3543
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: COVENAS, CO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps [Image 30 of 30], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps
    UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNITAS
    PROMESA DURADERA
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT