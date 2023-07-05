UNITAS 2023: Commander of MARFORSOUTH Visits Colombian Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, gifts a Marine Corps Ka-Bar to Paraguayan Marine Commander Oscar Antonio Girardoni Centurión during UNITAS LXIV at Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 18, 2023. The gift represents the continued promise to partnership in readiness, innovation, and integration in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. UNITAS, hosted by Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

