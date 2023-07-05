Dreams, diversity, and determination: an Airman’s story

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Winnie Adipo, 56th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of personnel administration, poses for a studio photo, March 18, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Adipo was born in Kenya and immigrated to the U.S. in 2015 before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force with the hope of commissioning as a chief nursing officer. Adipo has been selected for the Nursing Enlisted Commissioning Program and will begin class at Arizona State University in August of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)

