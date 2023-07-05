Winnie Adipo (right), cooks lunch with her sister, Idza Adipo, June, 2023, in Mombasa, Kenya. Adipo was born in Kenya and immigrated to the U.S. in 2015 before enlisting in the United States Air Force with the hope of commissioning as a chief nursing officer. (Courtesy photo)
Dreams, diversity, and determination: an Airman’s story
