Winnie Adipo (right), cooks lunch with her sister, Idza Adipo, June, 2023, in Mombasa, Kenya. Adipo was born in Kenya and immigrated to the U.S. in 2015 before enlisting in the United States Air Force with the hope of commissioning as a chief nursing officer. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 22:10 Photo ID: 7920431 VIRIN: 230713-F-KJ279-6853 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 593.67 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dreams, diversity, and determination: an Airman’s story [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.