    National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 3 of 10]

    National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

    OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard officials meet senior principals from partner nations in the the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program during a break between sessions at the DOD and National Guard SPP 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, on July 17, 2023.

    The SPP program pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christina Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 22:11
    Photo ID: 7920426
    VIRIN: 230717-A-KE130-2424
    Resolution: 6373x4249
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: OXON HILL, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

