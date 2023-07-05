Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers Conduct MORTEP Certification Training in Hawaii [Image 12 of 12]

    100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers Conduct MORTEP Certification Training in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    100th Battalion 442d Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct MORTEP (Mortar Training and Evaluation Training) certification training, July 11, at Area X in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Mortar Training and Evaluation (MORTEP) certification tests squads on their ability to safely and accurately fire mortar based weapons systems.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 22:30
    Photo ID: 7920421
    VIRIN: 230718-A-GS113-1011
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 196.34 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers Conduct MORTEP Certification Training in Hawaii [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

