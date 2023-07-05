100th Battalion 442d Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct MORTEP (Mortar Training and Evaluation Training) certification training, July 11, at Area X in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Mortar Training and Evaluation (MORTEP) certification tests squads on their ability to safely and accurately fire mortar based weapons systems.
This work, 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers Conduct MORTEP Certification Training in Hawaii [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
