Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment

    CAMP STEPHENSON, GUYANA

    07.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elizabeth McCulley, assigned to 791st Preventive Medicine Detachment out of Garden Grove, California, inspects the water buffalo, looking for irregularities such as corrosion to ensure proper procedures and cleanliness of equipment for the safety of the troops, during exercise Tradewinds, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored multidimensional exercise, designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 7920115
    VIRIN: 230715-A-OQ463-1054
    Resolution: 5637x4198
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CAMP STEPHENSON, GY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment
    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment
    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment
    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment
    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment
    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment
    Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Tradewinds
    Enduring Promise
    TW23
    Tradewinds23
    791st Preventive Medicine Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT