Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elizabeth McCulley, assigned to the 791st Preventive Medicine Detachment out of Garden Grove, California, reads a chemical bottle from the 610th Quartermaster Water Company’s Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU) to ensure proper procedures and cleanliness of equipment for the safety of the troops, during exercise Tradewinds, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

