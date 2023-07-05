U.S. Army members of the 610th Quartermaster Water Company, a U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard unit, places a pallet under the water hose connection points under the 791st Preventive Medicine soldiers’ guidance to ensure proper procedures and cleanliness of equipment for the safety of the troops, during exercise Tradewinds, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:42 Photo ID: 7920102 VIRIN: 230715-A-OQ463-1156 Resolution: 4683x2924 Size: 0 B Location: CAMP STEPHENSON, GY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Stephenson 791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.