230714-N-PS962-1028 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Amya Williams, from Charleston, North Carolina, stands watch on the bridge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, June 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7920066
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-PS962-1028
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS
