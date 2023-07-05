Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230714-N-PS962-1028 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Amya Williams, from Charleston, North Carolina, stands watch on the bridge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, June 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:33
    Photo ID: 7920066
    VIRIN: 230714-N-PS962-1028
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CG 62
    FAS
    fueling-at-sea
    USS Robert Smalls

