230714-N-PS962-1002 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Lt. Philip Reilly, left, from New York, and Lt. Lauren Steck, from Olney, Maryland, monitor range on the bridge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, June 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:33 Photo ID: 7920043 VIRIN: 230714-N-PS962-1002 Resolution: 4529x3235 Size: 7.06 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.