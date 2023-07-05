Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230714-N-PS962-1002 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Lt. Philip Reilly, left, from New York, and Lt. Lauren Steck, from Olney, Maryland, monitor range on the bridge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, June 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:33
    Photo ID: 7920043
    VIRIN: 230714-N-PS962-1002
    Resolution: 4529x3235
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CG 62
    FAS
    fueling-at-sea
    USS Robert Smalls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT