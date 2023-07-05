USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

230714-N-PS962-1034 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), oversees a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, June 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

