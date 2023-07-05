USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony

230714-N-JO823-1402 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Sailors stand at attention during a Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Patrick Corrigan relieved Capt. Brennan Sweeney as Commander, CVW 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

