Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony

    INDIAN OCEAN

    09.08.0023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230714-N-JO823-1150 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Capt. Brennan Sweeney, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, prepares for a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Patrick Corrigan relieved Capt. Brennan Sweeney as Commander, CVW 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.0023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:30
    Photo ID: 7919998
    VIRIN: 230714-N-JO823-1150
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Indian Ocean
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Change of command
    CONAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT