Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warthog Wednesday 18 July

    Warthog Wednesday 18 July

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron receives post flight routine maintenance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. July 17, 2023. The A-10 is the Air Force's premier ground attack platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 7919997
    VIRIN: 230717-F-DX569-1399
    Resolution: 5251x3751
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warthog Wednesday 18 July, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flightline
    Warthog
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    aircraft
    357th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT