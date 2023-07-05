Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    09.08.0023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230714-N-JO823-1205 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jeremy Aguilar, from San Antonio, stows propeller straps on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.0023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:30
    Photo ID: 7919996
    VIRIN: 230714-N-JO823-1205
    Resolution: 3127x2086
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    Sailors
    Flight deck
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT