230714-N-JO823-1205 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jeremy Aguilar, from San Antonio, stows propeller straps on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.0023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 17:30
|Photo ID:
|7919996
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-JO823-1205
|Resolution:
|3127x2086
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
