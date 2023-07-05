USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

230714-N-JO823-1205 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jeremy Aguilar, from San Antonio, stows propeller straps on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

Date Taken: 09.08.0023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 Location: INDIAN OCEAN