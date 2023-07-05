U.S. Air Force Alex Rinon, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, checks the oil of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. July 17, 2023. Rinon verified the aircraft’s oil consumption rate was within the legal regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:24 Photo ID: 7919991 VIRIN: 230717-F-DX569-1405 Resolution: 5364x3832 Size: 9.92 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 357 FGS crew chief [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.