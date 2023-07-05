Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    357 FGS crew chief [Image 1 of 2]

    357 FGS crew chief

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Alex Rinon, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, checks the oil of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. July 17, 2023. Rinon verified the aircraft’s oil consumption rate was within the legal regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7919990
    VIRIN: 230717-F-DX569-1410
    Resolution: 3625x5075
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357 FGS crew chief [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    357 FGS crew chief
    357 FGS crew chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    Warthog
    ACC
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Air Force
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT