USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

230714-N-FQ639-1032 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Sailors haul in a fuel probe aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), following a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7919988 VIRIN: 230714-N-FQ639-1032 Resolution: 4742x2667 Size: 2.33 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0