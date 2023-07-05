Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230714-N-FQ639-1032 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Sailors haul in a fuel probe aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), following a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 7919988
    VIRIN: 230714-N-FQ639-1032
    Resolution: 4742x2667
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuel
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Boatswain’s Mate
    sound powered phone
    breakaway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT