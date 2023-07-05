Maj. Kevin O’Neill, 898th Munitions Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks to members of the 898th MUNS during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2023. The 898th MUNS is responsible for the storage and maintenance of advanced deterrence assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:23 Photo ID: 7919984 VIRIN: 071823-F-ST571-1249 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.1 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 898th MUNS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.