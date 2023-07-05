898th MUNS welcomes new commander

Col. Shad Colgate (left), 377th Maintenance Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Maj. Kevin O’Neill (right), 898th Munitions Squadron incoming commander, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2023. During the ceremony, O’Neill received command from Lt. Col. Robert Drumm, 898th MUNS outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

