    898th MUNS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    898th MUNS welcomes new commander

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Shad Colgate (left), 377th Maintenance Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Maj. Kevin O’Neill (right), 898th Munitions Squadron incoming commander, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2023. During the ceremony, O’Neill received command from Lt. Col. Robert Drumm, 898th MUNS outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    change of command
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    898th MUNS

