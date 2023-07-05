898th MUNS welcomes new commander

Members of Team Kirtland attend the 898th Munitions Squadron change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Robert Drumm, 898th MUNS outgoing commander, relinquished command to Maj. Kevin O’Neill, 898th MUNS incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

