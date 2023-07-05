230714-N-ER894-1226 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Capt. Brennan Sweeney, commander of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, pilots an F/A-18E Super Hornet above the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a change of command ceremony in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Patrick Corrigan relieved Capt. Brennan Sweeney as Commander, CVW 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Timothy Dimal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 7919980 VIRIN: 230714-N-ER894-1226 Resolution: 3374x1898 Size: 1.36 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SN Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.