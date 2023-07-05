USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony

230714-N-ER894-1036 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Robert Richards, from Ridgecrest, California, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 change of command ceremony in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Patrick Corrigan relieved Capt. Brennan Sweeney as Commander, CVW 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Timothy Dimal)

