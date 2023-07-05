Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Seaman Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230714-N-ER894-1036 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Robert Richards, from Ridgecrest, California, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 change of command ceremony in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Patrick Corrigan relieved Capt. Brennan Sweeney as Commander, CVW 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Timothy Dimal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:12
    Photo ID: 7919979
    VIRIN: 230714-N-ER894-1036
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SN Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    change of command
    photo ex
    carrier air wing five

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT