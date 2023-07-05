Multinational Forces Conduct EOD Operations

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 18, 2023) Multinational Forces prepare to tie a line on a practice mine during UNITAS LXIV, July 18, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

