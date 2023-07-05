Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counting Down the Days [Image 11 of 12]

    Counting Down the Days

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice for graduation, on Parris Island Recruit Depot, S.C., July 18, 2023. The recruits endured 13 weeks of rigorous, transformative training to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

    This work, Counting Down the Days [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Casey Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

