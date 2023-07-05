323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II

20230717-A-ZT447-1028

Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, conduct Table II drills at the Engagement Skills Training facility to demonstrate proficiency on the functional aspects of their M4 carbine as part of their Mobilization Exercise level II at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 17, 2023. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023