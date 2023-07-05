Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Viking 2023 Leadership Reaction Course [Image 7 of 7]

    Operation Viking 2023 Leadership Reaction Course

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, maneuver through the Leadership Reaction Course during Operation Viking at Camp Atterbury, IN, July 13, 2023. The Leadership Reaction Course is designed to test a soldier's mental agility, teamwork and strategic problem-solving skills.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 16:14
    Photo ID: 7919760
    VIRIN: 230713-A-XV597-1049
    Resolution: 6705x4459
    Size: 24.16 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Viking 2023 Leadership Reaction Course [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Affairs
    412th Civil Affairs Battalion
    982nd Combat Camera Company
    Leadership Reaction Course
    Operation Viking

