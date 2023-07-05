Operation Viking 2023 Leadership Reaction Course

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, maneuver through the Leadership Reaction Course during Operation Viking at Camp Atterbury, IN, July 13, 2023. The Leadership Reaction Course is designed to test a soldier's mental agility, teamwork and strategic problem-solving skills.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)
