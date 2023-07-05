Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four More, For Our Corps! [Image 2 of 5]

    Four More, For Our Corps!

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., reenlist as some of the first Marines selected through the Commandant’s Retention Program, July 18, 2023. The Commandant's Retention Program (CRP) makes reenlisting faster and easier for the highest-performing Marines. The approval process for qualified Marines can be completed in just one or two days, and Marine reenlisting under the CRP have "front-of-the-line" access to their Primary Military Occupational Specialties’ monitor to discuss career opportunities and duty station assignments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Oath of Enlistment
    Re-enlist
    MCRD
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    MCRDPI
    CRP

