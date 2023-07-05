Four More, For Our Corps!

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., reenlist as some of the first Marines selected through the Commandant’s Retention Program, July 18, 2023. The Commandant's Retention Program (CRP) makes reenlisting faster and easier for the highest-performing Marines. The approval process for qualified Marines can be completed in just one or two days, and Marine reenlisting under the CRP have "front-of-the-line" access to their Primary Military Occupational Specialties’ monitor to discuss career opportunities and duty station assignments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

Date Taken: 07.18.2023
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US