Lt. Caitlin Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the Commanding Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Coast Guard Fourteenth District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 7919180 VIRIN: 230706-G-G2014-4002 Resolution: 2005x1309 Size: 0 B Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Blinsky - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.