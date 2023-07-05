Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Blinsky - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Lt. Caitlin Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the Commanding Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Coast Guard Fourteenth District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    United States Coast Guard
    Joseph Blinsky
    Michael Day
    Caitlin Piker

