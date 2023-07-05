Heart Link Family Tour

Military spouses and Airmen smile for a photo during the Heart Link orientation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2023. The Heart Link program educated military spouses on their importance to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US