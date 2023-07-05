Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heart Link Family Tour [Image 4 of 5]

    Heart Link Family Tour

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, greet a military family at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2023. Military families were able to speak with Mills and Becker as part of the Heart Link orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:00
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Heart Link Family Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    Spouses
    Connected
    Family
    U.S. Air Force

