Military spouses and their children tour the 25th Operational Weather Squadron during the Heart Link orientation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2023. Heart Link was a program designed to help new or incoming military spouses adapt to the active duty military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:00 Photo ID: 7919171 VIRIN: 230714-F-QO903-1030 Resolution: 1000x714 Size: 268.35 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heart Link Family Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.