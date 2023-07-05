A military spouse is briefed on the many resources available to them at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2023. The Military and Family Readiness Center kept families on DM educated and involved with the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:00 Photo ID: 7919169 VIRIN: 230714-F-QO903-1011 Resolution: 1000x714 Size: 291.89 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heart Link Family Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.