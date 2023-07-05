Lt. Cmdr. Blinsky delivers remarks - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky, the commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. During the ceremony, Lt. Caitlin Piker relieved Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the Commanding Officer of Joseph Gerczak. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)

